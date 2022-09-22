50% OFF
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more
3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
Trump accused of vast fraud in suit by NY attorney general
Stocks swing, yields rise as Fed steps up inflation fight
US stocks gain ground ahead of latest interest rate hike
Fed attacks inflation with another big hike and expects more

Turkish lira hits record low before central bank meeting

Thu., September 22, 2022 | The Associated Press

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s currency fell to a record low against the dollar before a central bank meeting on interest rates Thursday.

The lira traded at a low of 18.38 against the dollar, past the previous record low of 18.36 in December, before recovering to about 18.36.

Turkey has been following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause high inflation while much of the world is increasing their policy rates to combat inflation.

The Turkish central bank last month lowered its benchmark rate by 100 points to 13%. Official statistics released earlier in September showed annual inflation at 80.21%.

Last year, the currency kept hitting record lows as the central bank lowered interest rates from 19%. When it finally hit 18.36 against the dollar, Erdogan announced extraordinary measures that he claimed would safeguard the lira.

The government encouraged people to swap their dollars for the lira and place them in a deposit account that would give the interest rate plus any lira depreciation against the dollar. Though the lira rebounded after that announcement to a high of 11.09, it steadily declined this year.

