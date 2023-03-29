S&P 500   3,971.27
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start 
Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
Don't Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?

UBS brings back Ermotti as CEO with Credit Suisse deal ahead

Wed., March 29, 2023 | The Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) —

UBS said Wednesday that it's bringing back former CEO Sergio Ermotti to head the Swiss bank as it moves forward on a government-orchestrated plan to take over struggling rival Credit Suisse.

The appointment takes effect next Wednesday.

Ermotti, who was the bank's top executive for nine years, will take over from current CEO Ralph Hamers, who took up the job in November 2020 and will remain at UBS during a transition period “to ensure a successful closure of the transaction and a smooth hand-over,” the bank said in a statement.

UBS credited Ermotti for having “cut its footprint” and changing the culture of the bank.

