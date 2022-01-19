UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

S&P 500   4,595.44 (+0.40%)
DOW   35,454.19 (+0.24%)
QQQ   372.11 (+0.42%)
AAPL   168.87 (-0.55%)
MSFT   309.96 (+2.42%)
FB   324.92 (+2.13%)
GOOGL   2,745.29 (+0.93%)
AMZN   3,171.73 (-0.21%)
TSLA   1,019.92 (-1.03%)
NVDA   255.51 (-1.36%)
BABA   129.36 (+0.59%)
NIO   29.20 (-1.38%)
AMD   130.09 (-1.39%)
CGC   7.81 (+0.39%)
MU   91.13 (-1.87%)
GE   102.52 (-0.36%)
T   27.37 (+0.22%)
F   22.89 (-6.11%)
DIS   152.13 (-0.09%)
AMC   18.78 (-0.32%)
PFE   53.94 (-0.31%)
ACB   5.04 (-1.37%)
BA   222.07 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,595.44 (+0.40%)
DOW   35,454.19 (+0.24%)
QQQ   372.11 (+0.42%)
AAPL   168.87 (-0.55%)
MSFT   309.96 (+2.42%)
FB   324.92 (+2.13%)
GOOGL   2,745.29 (+0.93%)
AMZN   3,171.73 (-0.21%)
TSLA   1,019.92 (-1.03%)
NVDA   255.51 (-1.36%)
BABA   129.36 (+0.59%)
NIO   29.20 (-1.38%)
AMD   130.09 (-1.39%)
CGC   7.81 (+0.39%)
MU   91.13 (-1.87%)
GE   102.52 (-0.36%)
T   27.37 (+0.22%)
F   22.89 (-6.11%)
DIS   152.13 (-0.09%)
AMC   18.78 (-0.32%)
PFE   53.94 (-0.31%)
ACB   5.04 (-1.37%)
BA   222.07 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,595.44 (+0.40%)
DOW   35,454.19 (+0.24%)
QQQ   372.11 (+0.42%)
AAPL   168.87 (-0.55%)
MSFT   309.96 (+2.42%)
FB   324.92 (+2.13%)
GOOGL   2,745.29 (+0.93%)
AMZN   3,171.73 (-0.21%)
TSLA   1,019.92 (-1.03%)
NVDA   255.51 (-1.36%)
BABA   129.36 (+0.59%)
NIO   29.20 (-1.38%)
AMD   130.09 (-1.39%)
CGC   7.81 (+0.39%)
MU   91.13 (-1.87%)
GE   102.52 (-0.36%)
T   27.37 (+0.22%)
F   22.89 (-6.11%)
DIS   152.13 (-0.09%)
AMC   18.78 (-0.32%)
PFE   53.94 (-0.31%)
ACB   5.04 (-1.37%)
BA   222.07 (-1.31%)
S&P 500   4,595.44 (+0.40%)
DOW   35,454.19 (+0.24%)
QQQ   372.11 (+0.42%)
AAPL   168.87 (-0.55%)
MSFT   309.96 (+2.42%)
FB   324.92 (+2.13%)
GOOGL   2,745.29 (+0.93%)
AMZN   3,171.73 (-0.21%)
TSLA   1,019.92 (-1.03%)
NVDA   255.51 (-1.36%)
BABA   129.36 (+0.59%)
NIO   29.20 (-1.38%)
AMD   130.09 (-1.39%)
CGC   7.81 (+0.39%)
MU   91.13 (-1.87%)
GE   102.52 (-0.36%)
T   27.37 (+0.22%)
F   22.89 (-6.11%)
DIS   152.13 (-0.09%)
AMC   18.78 (-0.32%)
PFE   53.94 (-0.31%)
ACB   5.04 (-1.37%)
BA   222.07 (-1.31%)

UK lifts COVID restrictions, says omicron wave 'has peaked'

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 | Sylvia Hui, Associated Press


Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre, gestures, during a visit to Finchley Memorial Hospital, in North London, Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. (Ian Vogler, Pool Photo via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and schools in England and COVID-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in large parts of the country, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday.

Johnson told lawmakers that the restrictions were being eased because government scientists believed it was likely that the surge of infections prompted by the highly contagious omicron variant “has now peaked nationally.”

While hospitals in northern England are still under pressure because of high caseloads, Johnson said hospital admissions and patients in intensive care units elsewhere in England were stabilizing or falling.

The government will no longer advise people to work from home and beginning next Thursday mandatory COVID-19 passes will not be required to gain entry to large-scale events.

Compulsory face masks will be scrapped in classrooms starting Thursday as well, and from next week they will not be legally required anywhere in England.

“We will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one,” Johnson said.

The restrictions were introduced in December to slow the rapid spread of the omicron variant and buy time for the population to get their booster vaccine shot.

Johnson said Wednesday that more than 90% of those over 60 in the U.K. have now had their booster shot. Official figures showed that COVID-19 infections have dropped in most parts of the U.K. for the first time since early December, with 94,432 new positive cases recorded on Tuesday.

The requirement for those infected to self-isolate for five full days remains, but Johnson said that measure will also end in the coming weeks. He said while the self-isolation rule expires on March 24 he will seek to scrap it earlier if the virus data continues to improve.

“As COVID becomes endemic, we will need to replace legal requirements with advice and guidance, urging people with the virus to be careful and considerate of others,” he said.

Nonetheless, Johnson urged people to remain cautious in the last weeks of winter and stressed that the pandemic was “not over.”

The news was welcomed by businesses, especially those relying on workers re-populating city centers, as well as hospitality and tourism. But some said officials need to give more details about their plans to cope with the coronavirus in the longer term. Johnson’s spokesman said the government would publish such a plan “shortly.”

“There’s a vital need now for greater consistency in how we live with the virus in the longer term. Swinging back and forth between restrictions and normality has been damaging," said Matthew Fell, chief policy director of the Confederation of British Industry.

Scotland and Wales, which set their own public health rules, have also announced similar easing of restrictions.

Britain has the second-worst pandemic death toll in Europe after Russia, with over 153,000 confirmed virus-related deaths.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.


7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher

The Biden administration has announced a framework for a slimmed-down $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. Part of that framework will be a $12,500 tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. That increases the current subsidy by $4,500. And it’s music to the ears of EV companies in the United States who are making plans to scale production.

This doesn’t mean the country is close to having an EV in every driveway. There is still the issue of a charging infrastructure. The chip shortage will be a headwind on auto production of all types for at least the next several quarters. And many EV companies are not even on the starting blocks yet.

But It does mean that momentum is building. And for investors who retreated to the sideline after the EV bubble burst in early 2021, it may be time to get back in the game.

In this special presentation, we’re looking at seven stocks that stand to benefit from these subsidies in the United States.

View the "7 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Ready to Charge Higher".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.