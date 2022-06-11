×
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform 
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform 
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform 
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund
S&P 500   3,900.86
DOW   31,392.79
QQQ   288.84
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform 
NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
World shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower
Stocks tumble after inflation worsens, raising rate fears
Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | David Keyton And Yuras Karmanau, Associated Press


A Ukrainian soldier holds radios during heavy fighting on the front line in Severodonetsk, the Luhansk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oleksandr Ratushniak)

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian bombers have likely been launching 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads against land targets in Ukraine, a British military intelligence report said Saturday.

It said the 5.5-ton Kh-22 missiles, when used in ground attacks with conventional warheads, are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties.

Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles, Britain's Defense Ministry said in a daily update. It gave no details of where exactly such missiles are thought to have been deployed and there was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of the use of the heavy missiles.

Both sides have been expending large amounts of weaponry in what has become a grinding war of attrition for the eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas, placing huge strains on their resources and stockpiles.

The area borders Russia and has been partly controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

The report from the British Defense Ministry said Ukrainian air defenses were still deterring Russian tactical aircraft from carrying out strikes across much of the country.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army said Russian forces were regrouping to launch an offensive on the city of Sloviansk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

In its regular operational update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Moscow managed to get a foothold overnight in the village of Bohorodychne, 24 kilometers (about 15 miles) northwest of Sloviansk, and was preparing to attack the city.

The update said that the threat of missile and airstrikes on Ukraine from Belarusian territory remains, noting that Minsk extended military exercises along the Ukrainian-Belarusian border until June 18.


Elsewhere, the Donetsk regional police said Russian missiles hit 13 towns and villages in the region overnight. In a statement, the police said that civilians had been killed and wounded, without specifying numbers.

___

Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writers Jill Lawless in London and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End

From sea to shining sea, the green shoots of a re-opening are rapidly turning into a forest of lush growth. That may sound a bit over the top, but after two long years, it appears that 2022 will bring a return to travel that resembles pre-pandemic levels. And if you still think that's hyperbole, consider this:

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington estimates that 73% of Americans are currently immune to the omicron variant of Covid-19. At that level, many experts believe that future surges will be less disruptive. And even Dr. Anthony Fauci believes it's time for Americans to turn the page.

And that's why investors should start looking at travel stocks. To be fair, this isn't a sector where investors will find many undervalued stocks. In fact, many skeptics may say that these stocks have future growth priced in.

That's a theory that is about to be tested in a big way. This is why we've done some digging and are presenting you with seven stocks that appear to offer some intriguing value as Americans make their travel plans.



View the "7 Travel Stocks That Will Benefit as Covid Restrictions End".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGet Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

Kate chats with financial advisor and asset manager Marc Scudillo, who discusses some psychological aspects of investing in the current market, as well as the benefits of specific asset classes and investing styles.

Listen Now to Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer.