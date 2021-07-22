WASHINGTON (AP) — US applications for jobless aid rise to 419,000 from a pandemic low even with economy strengthening.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.