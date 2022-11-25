US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

Happy Thanksgiving! Save 50% on Your MarketBeat All Access Subscription.
Special Offer: Just $199
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
×
S&P 500   4,026.12 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,347.03 (+0.45%)
QQQ   286.92 (-0.66%)
AAPL   148.11 (-1.96%)
MSFT   247.49 (-0.04%)
META   111.41 (-0.74%)
GOOGL   97.46 (-1.02%)
AMZN   93.41 (-0.76%)
TSLA   182.86 (-0.19%)
NVDA   162.70 (-1.51%)
NIO   10.17 (-3.69%)
BABA   75.50 (-3.82%)
AMD   75.14 (-1.65%)
T   19.12 (+0.16%)
MU   58.41 (-0.88%)
CGC   3.66 (+4.57%)
F   14.08 (+0.36%)
GE   88.14 (+0.31%)
DIS   98.87 (-0.01%)
AMC   7.51 (-1.70%)
PYPL   80.08 (-0.83%)
PFE   49.21 (+0.74%)
NFLX   285.54 (-2.04%)
S&P 500   4,026.12 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,347.03 (+0.45%)
QQQ   286.92 (-0.66%)
AAPL   148.11 (-1.96%)
MSFT   247.49 (-0.04%)
META   111.41 (-0.74%)
GOOGL   97.46 (-1.02%)
AMZN   93.41 (-0.76%)
TSLA   182.86 (-0.19%)
NVDA   162.70 (-1.51%)
NIO   10.17 (-3.69%)
BABA   75.50 (-3.82%)
AMD   75.14 (-1.65%)
T   19.12 (+0.16%)
MU   58.41 (-0.88%)
CGC   3.66 (+4.57%)
F   14.08 (+0.36%)
GE   88.14 (+0.31%)
DIS   98.87 (-0.01%)
AMC   7.51 (-1.70%)
PYPL   80.08 (-0.83%)
PFE   49.21 (+0.74%)
NFLX   285.54 (-2.04%)
S&P 500   4,026.12 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,347.03 (+0.45%)
QQQ   286.92 (-0.66%)
AAPL   148.11 (-1.96%)
MSFT   247.49 (-0.04%)
META   111.41 (-0.74%)
GOOGL   97.46 (-1.02%)
AMZN   93.41 (-0.76%)
TSLA   182.86 (-0.19%)
NVDA   162.70 (-1.51%)
NIO   10.17 (-3.69%)
BABA   75.50 (-3.82%)
AMD   75.14 (-1.65%)
T   19.12 (+0.16%)
MU   58.41 (-0.88%)
CGC   3.66 (+4.57%)
F   14.08 (+0.36%)
GE   88.14 (+0.31%)
DIS   98.87 (-0.01%)
AMC   7.51 (-1.70%)
PYPL   80.08 (-0.83%)
PFE   49.21 (+0.74%)
NFLX   285.54 (-2.04%)
S&P 500   4,026.12 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,347.03 (+0.45%)
QQQ   286.92 (-0.66%)
AAPL   148.11 (-1.96%)
MSFT   247.49 (-0.04%)
META   111.41 (-0.74%)
GOOGL   97.46 (-1.02%)
AMZN   93.41 (-0.76%)
TSLA   182.86 (-0.19%)
NVDA   162.70 (-1.51%)
NIO   10.17 (-3.69%)
BABA   75.50 (-3.82%)
AMD   75.14 (-1.65%)
T   19.12 (+0.16%)
MU   58.41 (-0.88%)
CGC   3.66 (+4.57%)
F   14.08 (+0.36%)
GE   88.14 (+0.31%)
DIS   98.87 (-0.01%)
AMC   7.51 (-1.70%)
PYPL   80.08 (-0.83%)
PFE   49.21 (+0.74%)
NFLX   285.54 (-2.04%)

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

Fri., November 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology firm ZTE at the PT Expo in Beijing. The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks to U.S. critical infrastructure. It's the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden's administration.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, in a prepared statement.

Along with Huawei and ZTE, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras.

The FCC's order applies to future authorizations of equipment, though the agency leaves open the possibility it could revoke previous authorizations.

“Our unanimous decision represents the first time in FCC history that we have voted to prohibit the authorization of new equipment based on national security concerns,” tweeted Brendan Carr, a Republican FCC commissioner.

Carr added that as “a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment can be approved. And no new Dahua, Hikvision, or Hytera gear can be approved unless they assure the FCC that their gear won’t be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes.”

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines: