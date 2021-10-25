US industry wonders: What should tomorrow's casino floor be?

S&P 500   4,566.48 (+0.47%)
DOW   35,741.15 (+0.18%)
QQQ   377.93 (+1.02%)
AAPL   148.64 (-0.03%)
MSFT   308.13 (-0.33%)
FB   328.69 (+1.26%)
GOOGL   2,748.94 (-0.09%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+12.66%)
AMZN   3,320.37 (-0.46%)
NVDA   231.66 (+1.94%)
BABA   176.17 (-0.86%)
NIO   41.27 (+6.15%)
CGC   13.57 (+1.42%)
GE   105.43 (+1.33%)
AMD   122.36 (+2.12%)
MU   68.76 (+1.85%)
T   25.64 (+0.59%)
F   16.00 (-1.72%)
ACB   7.18 (+1.56%)
DIS   172.01 (+1.53%)
PFE   43.15 (-0.02%)
BA   212.87 (-0.05%)
AMC   36.83 (+0.63%)
S&P 500   4,566.48 (+0.47%)
DOW   35,741.15 (+0.18%)
QQQ   377.93 (+1.02%)
AAPL   148.64 (-0.03%)
MSFT   308.13 (-0.33%)
FB   328.69 (+1.26%)
GOOGL   2,748.94 (-0.09%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+12.66%)
AMZN   3,320.37 (-0.46%)
NVDA   231.66 (+1.94%)
BABA   176.17 (-0.86%)
NIO   41.27 (+6.15%)
CGC   13.57 (+1.42%)
GE   105.43 (+1.33%)
AMD   122.36 (+2.12%)
MU   68.76 (+1.85%)
T   25.64 (+0.59%)
F   16.00 (-1.72%)
ACB   7.18 (+1.56%)
DIS   172.01 (+1.53%)
PFE   43.15 (-0.02%)
BA   212.87 (-0.05%)
AMC   36.83 (+0.63%)
S&P 500   4,566.48 (+0.47%)
DOW   35,741.15 (+0.18%)
QQQ   377.93 (+1.02%)
AAPL   148.64 (-0.03%)
MSFT   308.13 (-0.33%)
FB   328.69 (+1.26%)
GOOGL   2,748.94 (-0.09%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+12.66%)
AMZN   3,320.37 (-0.46%)
NVDA   231.66 (+1.94%)
BABA   176.17 (-0.86%)
NIO   41.27 (+6.15%)
CGC   13.57 (+1.42%)
GE   105.43 (+1.33%)
AMD   122.36 (+2.12%)
MU   68.76 (+1.85%)
T   25.64 (+0.59%)
F   16.00 (-1.72%)
ACB   7.18 (+1.56%)
DIS   172.01 (+1.53%)
PFE   43.15 (-0.02%)
BA   212.87 (-0.05%)
AMC   36.83 (+0.63%)
S&P 500   4,566.48 (+0.47%)
DOW   35,741.15 (+0.18%)
QQQ   377.93 (+1.02%)
AAPL   148.64 (-0.03%)
MSFT   308.13 (-0.33%)
FB   328.69 (+1.26%)
GOOGL   2,748.94 (-0.09%)
TSLA   1,024.86 (+12.66%)
AMZN   3,320.37 (-0.46%)
NVDA   231.66 (+1.94%)
BABA   176.17 (-0.86%)
NIO   41.27 (+6.15%)
CGC   13.57 (+1.42%)
GE   105.43 (+1.33%)
AMD   122.36 (+2.12%)
MU   68.76 (+1.85%)
T   25.64 (+0.59%)
F   16.00 (-1.72%)
ACB   7.18 (+1.56%)
DIS   172.01 (+1.53%)
PFE   43.15 (-0.02%)
BA   212.87 (-0.05%)
AMC   36.83 (+0.63%)

US industry wonders: What should tomorrow's casino floor be?

Monday, October 25, 2021 | Wayne Parry, Associated Press


This June 23, 2021 photo shows people playing slot machines at Bally's casino in Atlantic City N.J. On Oct. 25, 2021, panelists at the East Coast Gaming Congress in Atlantic City pondered what the casino floor of the future should look like, including how to attract the next generation of gamblers. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Walk into a casino today, and chances are it won’t look that much different than it did in the 1942 movie “Casablanca” when Humphrey Bogart made his way through the gambling tables in the smoke-filled room.

Sure, the slot machines are larger, louder and flashier than they were back then. But the central fact remains that the casino floor of today is not all that different than the casino floor of yesteryear.

What the casino floor of the future should look like is a question the gambling industry has wrestled with for decades.

And it still has no definitive answers.

The topic was discussed Monday at the East Coast Gaming Congress, a major gambling conference in Atlantic City.

One big question: How to get young people interested in what casinos have to offer.

“It's tough to get that kid out of his parents' basement, and casino games aren't going to do it,” said Joe Lupo, president of Atlantic City's Hard Rock casino, referring to young adults.

The industry has tried several tactics to attract younger gamblers, with varying rates of success. Six years ago, Atlantic City debuted so-called “skill-based” games for its casinos.

They were games in which a player's ability to perform a certain task was taken into account in determining whether he or she would win or lose a game — a departure from the strict random games of chance that have been the backbone of the gambling industry since its inception.

But they never really caught on, and most were quietly removed in less than a year.

Casino executives and gambling equipment manufacturers at Monday's conference agreed younger customers want varied experiences, much more than the monotony of pushing a button and waiting to see whether they've won or lost.

“The younger generation likes to do things,” said Rick Meitzler, CEO of gambling manufacturer Novomatic Americas. “They like to play on their phones. Ten to 15 years from now, you'll see that 25-year-old become a 40-year-old and part of our target audience.”

But can casinos afford to wait that long?

Jacqueline Grace, senior vice president of Atlantic City's Tropicana casino, said her company is constantly studying younger gamblers.

“What appeals to them?” she asked. “What gets them going? They like games of skill, not games of chance. They like to eat. They like to travel. They like experiences.”

Most casinos have embraced electronic tables games, not only as a way to save on labor costs, but to offer a low-stress introduction to games, particularly card games, that novice gamblers might find intimidating.

Panelists agrees that sports betting and particularly esports, or competitive video gaming, offer an opportunity to connect with younger potential customers.

Atlantic City and particularly Las Vegas have begun to embrace esports as a way to fill their casinos and hotels with young customers interested first and foremost in playing online games against each other. But when they're done, they order food and drinks and engage in non-gambling activities that the casino resorts offer.

“We think esports is the next big thing,” said Robert Heller, president and CEO of Spectrum Gaming Capital. “Every casino company I've talked to is interested. This is happening.”

Ari Fox, co-CEO of Gameacon, an esports tournament company, said the key is reaching younger customers where they are.

“Younger people don't go on Facebook; they don't play on Instagram,” he said. “They talk on Discord. The key to earning them as customers is earning their trust.” He said gambling companies need to tell these customers, “This is not where your parents go. This space is for you.”

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at @WayneParryAC


7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy

Investors thought 2021 would be a less volatile year. That narrative has run into some problems. Sure, all the major indexes are up for the year. And that’s despite the NASDAQ’s gut-wrenching 10% drop in March.

But many investors don’t feel much like celebrating. In fact, many are concerned about the liquidity that continues to be pumped into the stock market. In 2020, the pandemic flooded the economy with $6 trillion dollars of stimulus.

However, in the last few months, the Federal Reserve has introduced another $6 trillion into the economy. We would have stopped counting, but the math is pretty easy. It’s $12.3 trillion that has flooded into the economy.

Eventually, this is going to end badly. But timing the market is an imperfect science particularly when many investors are enjoying the game.

Fortunately, there’s a way to safeguard your portfolio without abandoning equities. That has to do with investing in forever stocks. Forever stocks aren’t magic beans. They don’t go up forever. But they are stocks that have stood the test of time. And investing in these stocks will keep your portfolio heading in the right direction.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this special presentation that showcases seven of these forever stocks. These are all stocks that are household names, but that’s kind of the point. You don’t need special knowledge. You just have to recognize that these are companies that consistently do right by their shareholders.

View the "7 Forever Stocks That Are Never Bad to Buy".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.