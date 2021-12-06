Utility sued for $50M over deadly Michigan house explosion

S&P 500   4,591.67 (+1.17%)
DOW   35,227.03 (+1.87%)
QQQ   386.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   165.32 (+2.15%)
MSFT   326.19 (+0.98%)
FB   317.87 (+3.59%)
GOOGL   2,863.10 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,427.37 (+1.11%)
TSLA   1,009.01 (-0.59%)
NVDA   300.37 (-2.14%)
BABA   123.60 (+10.40%)
NIO   32.34 (+0.59%)
CGC   10.15 (+1.60%)
AMD   139.06 (-3.44%)
GE   96.01 (+3.49%)
MU   82.45 (+1.02%)
T   23.28 (-0.77%)
F   19.22 (+0.42%)
DIS   150.37 (+2.84%)
PFE   51.48 (-5.14%)
AMC   28.79 (-0.76%)
ACB   5.97 (+2.58%)
BA   205.88 (+3.72%)
S&P 500   4,591.67 (+1.17%)
DOW   35,227.03 (+1.87%)
QQQ   386.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   165.32 (+2.15%)
MSFT   326.19 (+0.98%)
FB   317.87 (+3.59%)
GOOGL   2,863.10 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,427.37 (+1.11%)
TSLA   1,009.01 (-0.59%)
NVDA   300.37 (-2.14%)
BABA   123.60 (+10.40%)
NIO   32.34 (+0.59%)
CGC   10.15 (+1.60%)
AMD   139.06 (-3.44%)
GE   96.01 (+3.49%)
MU   82.45 (+1.02%)
T   23.28 (-0.77%)
F   19.22 (+0.42%)
DIS   150.37 (+2.84%)
PFE   51.48 (-5.14%)
AMC   28.79 (-0.76%)
ACB   5.97 (+2.58%)
BA   205.88 (+3.72%)
S&P 500   4,591.67 (+1.17%)
DOW   35,227.03 (+1.87%)
QQQ   386.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   165.32 (+2.15%)
MSFT   326.19 (+0.98%)
FB   317.87 (+3.59%)
GOOGL   2,863.10 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,427.37 (+1.11%)
TSLA   1,009.01 (-0.59%)
NVDA   300.37 (-2.14%)
BABA   123.60 (+10.40%)
NIO   32.34 (+0.59%)
CGC   10.15 (+1.60%)
AMD   139.06 (-3.44%)
GE   96.01 (+3.49%)
MU   82.45 (+1.02%)
T   23.28 (-0.77%)
F   19.22 (+0.42%)
DIS   150.37 (+2.84%)
PFE   51.48 (-5.14%)
AMC   28.79 (-0.76%)
ACB   5.97 (+2.58%)
BA   205.88 (+3.72%)
S&P 500   4,591.67 (+1.17%)
DOW   35,227.03 (+1.87%)
QQQ   386.20 (+0.80%)
AAPL   165.32 (+2.15%)
MSFT   326.19 (+0.98%)
FB   317.87 (+3.59%)
GOOGL   2,863.10 (+0.81%)
AMZN   3,427.37 (+1.11%)
TSLA   1,009.01 (-0.59%)
NVDA   300.37 (-2.14%)
BABA   123.60 (+10.40%)
NIO   32.34 (+0.59%)
CGC   10.15 (+1.60%)
AMD   139.06 (-3.44%)
GE   96.01 (+3.49%)
MU   82.45 (+1.02%)
T   23.28 (-0.77%)
F   19.22 (+0.42%)
DIS   150.37 (+2.84%)
PFE   51.48 (-5.14%)
AMC   28.79 (-0.76%)
ACB   5.97 (+2.58%)
BA   205.88 (+3.72%)

Utility sued for $50M over deadly Michigan house explosion

Monday, December 6, 2021 | The Associated Press


Emergency personnel are shown at the scene of a fire and explosion at a home in Flint, Mich., Monday night, Nov. 22, 2021. Three people were missing following the fire and explosion, authorities said. (Isaac RitcheyThe Flint Journal via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A $50 million lawsuit was filed against a utility company over an explosion that killed two people and damaged several homes in Flint, Michigan.

The lawsuit was filed Nov. 30 in Genesee County Circuit Court on behalf of 55-year-old Lisa Rochowiak, who died eight days after the home next to hers exploded.

Police haven't determined the cause of the Nov. 22 explosion, which also killed a 4-year-old girl, injured two other people and damaged or destroyed 27 homes. And a top police investigator said it would likely take months to sort out.

But Fieger Law, the firm that filed the lawsuit, says Rochowiak reported smelling gas on the morning of the explosion and claims utility Consumers Energy was negligent.

Consumers Energy issued a written statement denying responsibility for the explosion.

“Our investigation shows there were no leaks or other issues relating to our natural gas system, equipment, or service outside the home," the utility said.

The utility said its internal call logs and vehicle tracking data confirm that the company wasn't "notified of a gas leak in the home or any related issue prior to the incident.”


7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special

As a conservative investor, I have a grudging admiration for the small army of retail traders that are making their dreams come true. I’m talking, of course, about the group of day traders who have made a habit of finding low-priced stocks (particularly those with high short interest) and attempting to send them “to the moon.”

They are called meme stocks, casino stocks, or Reddit stocks (named for the website where some of these traders congregate). It all means the same thing. And as much as I say I admire the traders who have profited from these stocks, I do it from a safe distance.

Many of these stocks were penny stocks. And they were penny stocks for a reason. No amount of speculative rocket fuel is going to change that. But if you look at some of these stocks as objectively as possible, there may be hope.

And in this special presentation, we’re going to look at seven Reddit stocks that might just have a chance to have a life beyond this current mania phase.

View the "7 Reddit Stocks That Have a Chance to Be Special".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.