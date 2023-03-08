S&P 500   3,992.01 (+0.14%)
DOW   32,798.40 (-0.18%)
QQQ   297.82 (+0.50%)
AAPL   152.87 (+0.84%)
MSFT   253.70 (-0.18%)
META   184.97 (+0.25%)
GOOGL   94.25 (+0.42%)
AMZN   93.92 (+0.40%)
TSLA   182.00 (-3.04%)
NVDA   241.81 (+3.83%)
NIO   9.18 (+2.34%)
BABA   86.95 (-2.01%)
AMD   85.37 (+3.97%)
T   18.61 (-0.53%)
F   12.98 (+1.17%)
MU   56.89 (+2.39%)
CGC   2.23 (+1.36%)
GE   86.98 (+0.68%)
DIS   99.30 (+0.24%)
AMC   5.84 (-2.83%)
PYPL   75.84 (+1.24%)
PFE   40.12 (-0.55%)
NFLX   311.79 (+1.08%)
Vera Bradley, WeWork rise; Stitch Fix, Tesla fall

Wed., March 8, 2023 | The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., up $8.25 to $27.The solar power company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.WeWork Inc., up 5 cents to $1.19.The communal office-space company is reportedly in talks with investors to restructure its debt.Stitch Fix Inc., down 2 cents to $4.95.The online clothing styling service reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.Vera Bradley Inc., up 45 cents to $5.89.The handbag and accessories company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.30 to $62.15.Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway increased its investment in the energy company.Casey’s General Stores Inc., up $8.12 to $217.82.The convenience store chain reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.United Natural Foods Inc., down $11.49 to $29.47.The organic and specialty foods distributor slashed its profit forecast.Tesla Inc., down $5.71 to $182.Regulators are investigating a potential defect with steering wheels on the electric vehicle maker's Model Y SUV.

