Vera Bradley, WeWork rise; Stitch Fix, Tesla fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd., up $8.25 to $27.The solar power company gave investors a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter.WeWork Inc., up 5 cents to $1.19.The communal office-space company is reportedly in talks with investors to restructure its debt.Stitch Fix Inc., down 2 cents to $4.95.The online clothing styling service reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.Vera Bradley Inc., up 45 cents to $5.89.The handbag and accessories company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $1.30 to $62.15.Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway increased its investment in the energy company.Casey’s General Stores Inc., up $8.12 to $217.82.The convenience store chain reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.United Natural Foods Inc., down $11.49 to $29.47.The organic and specialty foods distributor slashed its profit forecast.Tesla Inc., down $5.71 to $182.Regulators are investigating a potential defect with steering wheels on the electric vehicle maker's Model Y SUV.

