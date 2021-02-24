S&P 500   3,870.85 (-1.39%)
DOW   31,662.80 (-0.94%)
QQQ   317.73 (-1.97%)
AAPL   123.05 (-1.83%)
MSFT   231.63 (-1.24%)
FB   260.26 (-1.53%)
GOOGL   2,039.07 (-2.15%)
AMZN   3,122.58 (-1.17%)
TSLA   705.25 (-4.96%)
NVDA   551.13 (-4.97%)
BABA   245.70 (-1.85%)
CGC   34.80 (-2.25%)
GE   12.94 (-1.37%)
MU   90.55 (-2.13%)
NIO   48.81 (-5.88%)
AMD   84.38 (-2.94%)
T   29.02 (-1.23%)
F   12.11 (-1.30%)
ACB   11.38 (-2.23%)
DIS   194.50 (-1.52%)
BA   221.72 (-3.32%)
NFLX   547.29 (-1.11%)
BAC   36.15 (-0.63%)
Verisk, Parsons fall; PRA Health Sciences, Upwork rise

Wednesday, February 24, 2021 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Flowserve Corp., down 80 cents to $38.75.

The maker of pumps and other equipment for the oil industry gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

PRA Health Sciences Inc., up $23.93 to $151.66.

Irish pharmaceutical research company Icon is buying North Carolina-based rival PRA in a deal worth $12 billion.

Upwork Inc., up $1.79 to $53.36.

The online freelance marketplace reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

Parsons Corp., down $3.02 to $36.77.

The software and infrastructure service provider’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Owens & Minor Inc., up $7.43 to $32.86.

The medical supplies distributor handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $2 to $45.50.

The amusement park operator's fourth-quarter results weren't as bad as investors had feared.

Bank of America Corp., up 86 cents to $36.38.

Bond yields, which allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans, continued to rise.

Verisk Analytics Inc., down $17.83 to $167.53.

The insurance data provider’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

