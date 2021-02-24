Verisk, Parsons fall; PRA Health Sciences, Upwork rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Flowserve Corp., down 80 cents to $38.75.

The maker of pumps and other equipment for the oil industry gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast for the year.

PRA Health Sciences Inc., up $23.93 to $151.66.

Irish pharmaceutical research company Icon is buying North Carolina-based rival PRA in a deal worth $12 billion.

Upwork Inc., up $1.79 to $53.36.

The online freelance marketplace reported a surprise fourth-quarter profit.

Parsons Corp., down $3.02 to $36.77.

The software and infrastructure service provider’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Owens & Minor Inc., up $7.43 to $32.86.

The medical supplies distributor handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $2 to $45.50.

The amusement park operator's fourth-quarter results weren't as bad as investors had feared.

Bank of America Corp., up 86 cents to $36.38.

Bond yields, which allow banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans, continued to rise.

Verisk Analytics Inc., down $17.83 to $167.53.

The insurance data provider’s fourth-quarter profit fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company MarketRank™ Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) 1.3 $44.01 -3.3% N/A -10.68 Buy $26.33 Parsons (PSN) 1.0 $35.98 -2.1% N/A 39.98 Hold $38.50 Verisk Analytics (VRSK) 1.9 $167.51 0.0% 0.64% 53.69 Hold $191.55 Upwork (UPWK) 1.2 $53.03 -0.6% N/A -212.12 Buy $49.44 Flowserve (FLS) 1.7 $37.78 -2.5% 2.12% 38.16 Hold $33.38 Owens & Minor (OMI) 1.9 $32.65 -0.6% 0.03% -32.98 Hold $24.39 PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) 1.5 $150.95 -0.5% N/A 44.14 Hold $110.20