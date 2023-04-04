S&P 500   4,100.60 (-0.58%)
DOW   33,402.38 (-0.59%)
QQQ   319.07 (-0.34%)
AAPL   165.63 (-0.32%)
MSFT   287.18 (-0.02%)
META   214.72 (+0.77%)
GOOGL   104.72 (+0.34%)
AMZN   103.95 (+1.50%)
TSLA   192.58 (-1.12%)
NVDA   274.53 (-1.83%)
NIO   9.21 (-6.02%)
BABA   100.72 (+2.37%)
AMD   95.87 (-0.71%)
T   19.64 (+1.29%)
F   12.72 (+0.32%)
MU   57.27 (-3.93%)
CGC   1.67 (-1.18%)
GE   95.05 (-1.93%)
DIS   99.57 (-0.19%)
AMC   3.91 (-23.48%)
PFE   40.90 (-1.09%)
PYPL   75.26 (-0.04%)
NFLX   346.75 (-0.44%)
Virgin Orbit, Acuity fall; Newmont, Warner Bros. rise

Tue., April 4, 2023 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc., down 5 cents to 15 cents.

The Richard Branson-backed satellite launch company is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Kirkland's Inc., up 3 cents to $2.88.

The home decor retailer reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Lindsay Corp., down $17.47 to $133.81.

The irrigation equipment supplier reported weak fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., up 34 cents to $15.15.

The owner of CNN and HBO is reportedly near a deal for a TV series based on Harry Potter.

Acuity Brands Inc., down $20.20 to $163.13.

The lighting maker's fiscal second-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Greenlane Holdings Inc., down 3 cents to 35 cents.

The distributor of vaporizers and smoking accessories reported weak fourth quarter revenue.

Newmont Corp., up $1.88 to $51.35.

The gold miner gained ground along with rising prices for the precious metal.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., down 94 cents to $40.26.

The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.

