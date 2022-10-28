Wall Street heads for first weekly win streak since summer

S&P 500   3,865.00 (+1.52%)
DOW   32,611.43 (+1.80%)
QQQ   278.15 (+1.93%)
AAPL   155.90 (+7.67%)
MSFT   233.19 (+2.84%)
META   98.33 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+2.67%)
AMZN   99.99 (-9.89%)
TSLA   223.18 (-0.85%)
NVDA   135.45 (+2.80%)
NIO   9.50 (-4.81%)
BABA   62.39 (-5.24%)
AMD   61.20 (+4.44%)
T   18.47 (+2.44%)
MU   54.02 (+3.47%)
CGC   3.03 (+1.34%)
F   13.07 (+0.54%)
GE   77.42 (+1.87%)
DIS   104.40 (-0.04%)
AMC   6.47 (-0.61%)
PYPL   86.29 (-1.21%)
PFE   47.21 (+3.21%)
NFLX   294.15 (-0.94%)
S&P 500   3,865.00 (+1.52%)
DOW   32,611.43 (+1.80%)
QQQ   278.15 (+1.93%)
AAPL   155.90 (+7.67%)
MSFT   233.19 (+2.84%)
META   98.33 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+2.67%)
AMZN   99.99 (-9.89%)
TSLA   223.18 (-0.85%)
NVDA   135.45 (+2.80%)
NIO   9.50 (-4.81%)
BABA   62.39 (-5.24%)
AMD   61.20 (+4.44%)
T   18.47 (+2.44%)
MU   54.02 (+3.47%)
CGC   3.03 (+1.34%)
F   13.07 (+0.54%)
GE   77.42 (+1.87%)
DIS   104.40 (-0.04%)
AMC   6.47 (-0.61%)
PYPL   86.29 (-1.21%)
PFE   47.21 (+3.21%)
NFLX   294.15 (-0.94%)
S&P 500   3,865.00 (+1.52%)
DOW   32,611.43 (+1.80%)
QQQ   278.15 (+1.93%)
AAPL   155.90 (+7.67%)
MSFT   233.19 (+2.84%)
META   98.33 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+2.67%)
AMZN   99.99 (-9.89%)
TSLA   223.18 (-0.85%)
NVDA   135.45 (+2.80%)
NIO   9.50 (-4.81%)
BABA   62.39 (-5.24%)
AMD   61.20 (+4.44%)
T   18.47 (+2.44%)
MU   54.02 (+3.47%)
CGC   3.03 (+1.34%)
F   13.07 (+0.54%)
GE   77.42 (+1.87%)
DIS   104.40 (-0.04%)
AMC   6.47 (-0.61%)
PYPL   86.29 (-1.21%)
PFE   47.21 (+3.21%)
NFLX   294.15 (-0.94%)
S&P 500   3,865.00 (+1.52%)
DOW   32,611.43 (+1.80%)
QQQ   278.15 (+1.93%)
AAPL   155.90 (+7.67%)
MSFT   233.19 (+2.84%)
META   98.33 (+0.40%)
GOOGL   94.68 (+2.67%)
AMZN   99.99 (-9.89%)
TSLA   223.18 (-0.85%)
NVDA   135.45 (+2.80%)
NIO   9.50 (-4.81%)
BABA   62.39 (-5.24%)
AMD   61.20 (+4.44%)
T   18.47 (+2.44%)
MU   54.02 (+3.47%)
CGC   3.03 (+1.34%)
F   13.07 (+0.54%)
GE   77.42 (+1.87%)
DIS   104.40 (-0.04%)
AMC   6.47 (-0.61%)
PYPL   86.29 (-1.21%)
PFE   47.21 (+3.21%)
NFLX   294.15 (-0.94%)

Wall Street heads for first weekly win streak since summer

Fri., October 28, 2022 | Stan Choe, AP Business Writer

FILE- A sign for New York Stock Exchange is displayed on the floor at the NYSE in New York, July 27, 2022. Most stocks are rising on Wall Street Friday, Oct. 28, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected. T (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is rallying Friday, led by Apple, Exxon Mobil and other companies that made even bigger profits during the summer than expected.

The S&P 500 was 1.2% higher in early trading and on pace to close out its first back-to-back weekly gains since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 533 points, or 1.7%, to 32,576, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.

Stocks have revived recently in part on hopes that the big hikes to interest rates shaking the market may be set to dial down later this year. Some investors are even talking again about a “pivot” by the Federal Reserve away from a focus solely on beating down inflation through rate hikes, even if many analysts say such hopes may be overstretched. More recently, many big U.S. companies have been reporting stronger earnings than expected, though the bag remains decidedly mixed.

Apple rose 5% and was the strongest force lifting the S&P 500 in its first trading after reporting fatter revenue and profit than expected for the latest quarter. Oil producers were also strong after delivering record earnings on the back of rising crude prices. Exxon Mobil climbed 2.8%, and Chevron rose 2%.

They helped to offset a 10.8% drop for Amazon, which offered a weaker-than-expected forecast for upcoming revenue. It was the latest in a lengthening list of discouraging trends for some of the Big Tech companies that have dominated Wall Street for years with their seemingly unstoppable growth.

Earlier in the week, Meta Platforms lost nearly a quarter of its value after reporting a second straight quarter of revenue decline amid falling advertising sales and stiff competition from TikTok. Microsoft and Google's parent company also reported weaker trends than Wall Street expected.

Rising interest rates have hit Big Tech stock prices harder than the rest of the market, and the pressure increased Friday as yields climbed.


Data released in the morning showed the raises that U.S. workers got in wages and other compensation during the summer was in line with economists’ expectations. That should keep the Fed on track to keep hiking rates sharply in hopes of weakening the job market enough to undercut the nation’s high inflation.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, rose to 4.38% from 4.28% late Thursady.

The 10-year yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and many other loans, climbed to 3.98% from 3.93% and was briefly back above 4%.

Trading in Twitter's stock has ended, after Elon Musk has taken control of the company following a lengthy legal battle.

In Europe, stock indexes were mixed in relatively muted trading.

Shares fell 0.9% in Tokyo even as the government approved a massive stimulus spending package to help the world’s No. 3 economy cope with inflation. As expected, the Bank of Japan wrapped up a policy meeting by keeping its ultra-lax monetary policy unchanged even as it forecast higher inflation.

___

Associated Press writers Elaine Kurtenbach, Matt Ott and Mari Yamaguchi contributed.

7 Railroad Stocks to Keep Your Portfolio Chugging Along

Railroad stocks aren't the most glamorous of choices. Moving items from point A to point B is not supposed to be. In fact, it's something that most of us take for granted. That predictability, however, is why there's room for these stocks in every portfolio.

You can say the world has become smaller. And there's no question that airplanes and last-mile delivery play a significant role in the global economy. But there's still a significant role for railroads. To begin with, they can transport some things that other forms of transport cannot. Second, there will always be demand for rail freight.

And railroad stocks pay you to own them because of the dividend. Like utility stocks, many of these companies offer stable dividends which, in some cases have increased over time.

In this presentation, we're looking at seven railroad stocks that can help provide your portfolio with consistent income and a little growth when the economy is strong.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.962 of 5 stars		$94.63+2.6%N/A18.79Moderate Buy$136.10
Exxon Mobil (XOM)
2.5414 of 5 stars		$109.04+1.4%3.23%11.93Moderate Buy$105.37
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest Podcast3 Small Caps With Big Upside

The three stocks discussed have small market capitalizations. In a market pullback, small stocks get hit first but are also the ones that do best in a new rally

Listen Now to 3 Small Caps With Big Upside

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.