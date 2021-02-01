What do consumers want now? P&G bets on beard oil, cleaners

S&P 500   3,775.76 (+1.66%)
DOW   30,240.90 (+0.86%)
QQQ   322.80 (+2.62%)
AAPL   134.71 (+2.08%)
MSFT   241.01 (+3.90%)
FB   262.20 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   1,902.88 (+4.13%)
AMZN   3,318.50 (+3.50%)
TSLA   831.57 (+4.79%)
NVDA   528.60 (+1.73%)
BABA   260.99 (+2.82%)
CGC   39.83 (-0.60%)
GE   10.74 (+0.56%)
MU   79.23 (+1.23%)
AMD   87.21 (+1.83%)
NIO   55.93 (-1.88%)
T   28.82 (+0.66%)
F   10.87 (+3.23%)
ACB   11.12 (-0.27%)
BA   195.82 (+0.84%)
DIS   171.67 (+2.08%)
NFLX   542.25 (+1.85%)
GILD   65.62 (+0.03%)
S&P 500   3,775.76 (+1.66%)
DOW   30,240.90 (+0.86%)
QQQ   322.80 (+2.62%)
AAPL   134.71 (+2.08%)
MSFT   241.01 (+3.90%)
FB   262.20 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   1,902.88 (+4.13%)
AMZN   3,318.50 (+3.50%)
TSLA   831.57 (+4.79%)
NVDA   528.60 (+1.73%)
BABA   260.99 (+2.82%)
CGC   39.83 (-0.60%)
GE   10.74 (+0.56%)
MU   79.23 (+1.23%)
AMD   87.21 (+1.83%)
NIO   55.93 (-1.88%)
T   28.82 (+0.66%)
F   10.87 (+3.23%)
ACB   11.12 (-0.27%)
BA   195.82 (+0.84%)
DIS   171.67 (+2.08%)
NFLX   542.25 (+1.85%)
GILD   65.62 (+0.03%)
S&P 500   3,775.76 (+1.66%)
DOW   30,240.90 (+0.86%)
QQQ   322.80 (+2.62%)
AAPL   134.71 (+2.08%)
MSFT   241.01 (+3.90%)
FB   262.20 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   1,902.88 (+4.13%)
AMZN   3,318.50 (+3.50%)
TSLA   831.57 (+4.79%)
NVDA   528.60 (+1.73%)
BABA   260.99 (+2.82%)
CGC   39.83 (-0.60%)
GE   10.74 (+0.56%)
MU   79.23 (+1.23%)
AMD   87.21 (+1.83%)
NIO   55.93 (-1.88%)
T   28.82 (+0.66%)
F   10.87 (+3.23%)
ACB   11.12 (-0.27%)
BA   195.82 (+0.84%)
DIS   171.67 (+2.08%)
NFLX   542.25 (+1.85%)
GILD   65.62 (+0.03%)
S&P 500   3,775.76 (+1.66%)
DOW   30,240.90 (+0.86%)
QQQ   322.80 (+2.62%)
AAPL   134.71 (+2.08%)
MSFT   241.01 (+3.90%)
FB   262.20 (+1.50%)
GOOGL   1,902.88 (+4.13%)
AMZN   3,318.50 (+3.50%)
TSLA   831.57 (+4.79%)
NVDA   528.60 (+1.73%)
BABA   260.99 (+2.82%)
CGC   39.83 (-0.60%)
GE   10.74 (+0.56%)
MU   79.23 (+1.23%)
AMD   87.21 (+1.83%)
NIO   55.93 (-1.88%)
T   28.82 (+0.66%)
F   10.87 (+3.23%)
ACB   11.12 (-0.27%)
BA   195.82 (+0.84%)
DIS   171.67 (+2.08%)
NFLX   542.25 (+1.85%)
GILD   65.62 (+0.03%)
Log in

What do consumers want now? P&G bets on beard oil, cleaners

Monday, February 1, 2021 | Joseph Pisani, AP Retail Writer

Marc Pritchard
Procter & Gamble Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard holds up the Gillette Heated Razor during a Procter & Gamble news conference, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. Procter & Gamble's sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels and Tide laundry detergent. While Gillette razors sales have slumped Pritchard has talked about people's shaving habits and how P&G is creating products for consumers who are home more. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)

NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble is cleaning up during the pandemic.

The company's sales were up last year, since it happens to make just about everything people needed while staying at home: Charmin toilet paper, Bounty paper towels and Tide laundry detergent.

One new product came at the right time: Disinfectant spray Microban 24 was released in February 2020, just before U.S. lockdowns began and as people rushed to find cleaning products that could keep surfaces and door knobs germ-free.

“This product, as you can imagine, is on fire right now,” said Marc Pritchard, P&G’s chief brand officer.

Not so hot: Gillette razors. Sales are flat as men skip their morning shave routines while they work from home instead of the office. It is now selling beard oils and balms, a major shift for a brand that has promoted clean-shaven faces for more than a century.

In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Pritchard talked about people's shaving habits and how P&G is creating products for consumers who are home more. The questions and answers below have been edited for clarity and length.

Q: Are people shaving during the pandemic?

A: They’re still shaving, just not as frequently. For those who want beards, we’ve introduced King C. Gillette, which is a beard care product. We’re really covering all the needs when it comes to shaving.

Q: Has P&G sold beard grooming products before?

A: On a very minor basis. But this was the first one designed to make sure that it really focused on people that wanted beard care. It's got ways to condition the beard, ways to trim, it's got the whole thing.

Q: Did the company see a need for a new disinfectant with Microban 24? Was the timing lucky?

A: The consumer need for keeping surfaces clean and free of bacteria is a major unmet need that’s been around for a long time. We’ve been working on it for years. It just happened that we launched right when the pandemic hit.

Q: Dish soap has been in squirt bottles for decades. Why launch a Dawn dish soap that sprays?

A: What we were seeing was this consumer behavior of cleaning one dish at a time. They were taking the bottle, squirting a little bit of dishwashing liquid onto the dish and cleaning it and rinsing it. What we wanted to do is try to make it simpler. So we created this spray. You don't have to scrub, you just spray it and then either wipe or rinse off.

Q: With the pandemic and people home more, is P&G changing the types of products it makes for consumers?

A: What we’re now doing is looking at what are the problems that need to be solved. Doing more dishes in the sink? Spray on Dawn. Need to clean your surfaces? Clean with Microban 24.

Q: Many of P&G's products promote the idea that they are made with less water or plastic packaging. Do people still care about the environment during a health crisis?

A: Yes. What’s interesting about it is that while people are spending more time at home, they’re getting more and more interested in the environment. What they are recognizing, for example, is how much water they’re using; how much heat and energy they’re using; how much plastic waste they’re creating. There’s a heightened interest.

_____

Follow Joseph Pisani on Twitter: @ josephpisani

_____

This story has been corrected to show that razor sales are flat, not down.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
The Procter & Gamble (PG)2.5$129.25+0.8%2.44%24.71Buy$147.27
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies

MarketBeat tracks approximately 250,000 ratings each year and tracks more than 15,000 securities around the globe that pay dividends each month or quarter.

This slide show lists the 15 dividend-paying companies (having yields above 25%) that also have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.