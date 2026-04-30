1-800 FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect 1-800 FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of ($0.67) per share and revenue of $292.6120 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $702.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.58 million. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. On average, analysts expect 1-800 FLOWERS.COM to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.24. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Noble Financial raised 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 489,238 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $2,040,122.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,607,004 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,041,206.68. This trade represents a 11.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,752,433 shares of company stock worth $7,555,619 over the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,231 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

Further Reading

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