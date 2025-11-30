Free Trial
Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now - November 30th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
BigBear.ai logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat names BigBear.ai (BBAI), Upstart (UPST) and Hut 8 (HUT) as the top Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, based on the highest dollar trading volume among AI-related names in recent days.
  • Company snapshots: BigBear.ai provides AI-powered decision intelligence for national security, supply chains and biometrics; Upstart runs a cloud-based AI lending platform connecting borrowers with banks; Hut 8 operates data centers for digital-asset mining, high-performance computing and AI workloads.
  • Investors should watch factors like R&D pipelines, data assets, talent, regulatory risk and market adoption, since those determine scalability, competitive moat and volatility for AI-linked stocks.
  • Interested in BigBear.ai? Here are five stocks we like better.

BigBear.ai, Upstart, and Hut 8 are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business model, revenue, or growth prospects are substantially tied to the development, production, or deployment of AI technologies—this includes chipmakers, AI software and platform providers, cloud services, and firms that use AI as a core competitive advantage. Investors in AI stocks focus on factors like R&D pipelines, data assets, talent, regulatory risks, and market adoption because those determine scalability, competitive moat, and volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPST

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUT

