Best Oil Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

ServiceNow, Norfolk Southern, and Chevron are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining or distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. By purchasing these shares, investors gain partial ownership in those firms and can benefit from earnings through dividends and capital appreciation. The value of oil stocks is closely tied to global oil prices, geopolitical developments and shifts in energy supply and demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $28.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $968.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,998,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,000.33 and a 200 day moving average of $953.18. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 billion, a PE ratio of 121.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.73. 4,530,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,920. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $256.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.22. The company has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $288.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

CVX traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.84. 7,872,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,051,790. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.83. The company has a market cap of $270.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

