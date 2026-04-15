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Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Watch Today - April 15th

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Meta Platforms (META) is the headline VR stock, combining its Family of Apps with Reality Labs (including VR headsets) and recent developments like the Muse Spark model that have renewed investor interest.
  • zSpace (ZSPC) and The Glimpse Group (VRAR) are smaller VR/AR specialists—zSpace targets K‑12 and workforce education with AR/VR hardware and learning software, while Glimpse delivers enterprise VR/AR platforms for healthcare, training, and 3D content.
  • MarketBeat flagged these three because they had the highest recent dollar trading volume among virtual reality stocks, indicating elevated market attention and liquidity.
  • Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, and The Glimpse Group are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of companies whose primary businesses involve developing, manufacturing, or supporting virtual reality hardware, software, content, or related services and components. For investors, they represent a way to gain exposure to the growth and risks of the VR market, which tends to be influenced by technology adoption, competition, and shifting consumer and enterprise demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms Right Now?

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

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While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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