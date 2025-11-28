Free Trial
Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching - November 28th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Seven Bitcoin stocks to watch: IREN, CleanSpark (CLSK), Cipher Mining (CIFR), TeraWulf (WULF), Marathon Digital (MARA), Riot Platforms (RIOT), and Bit Digital (BTBT) registered the highest dollar trading volume among bitcoin-related equities recently.
  • "Bitcoin stocks" provide indirect exposure to bitcoin through miners, exchanges, or firms holding bitcoin, but they carry distinct company-specific, regulatory, and operational risks that can cause returns to diverge from bitcoin’s price.
  • Notable company notes: IREN (formerly Iris Energy) operates bitcoin mining data centers from Sydney, CleanSpark emphasizes low‑carbon mining infrastructure, and Riot offers bitcoin mining, data center hosting, and engineering services in North America.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

IREN, Cleanspark, Cipher Mining, TeraWulf, Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms, and Bit Digital are the seven Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models, assets, or revenue streams are closely tied to bitcoin—examples include miners, exchanges, and firms that hold large amounts of bitcoin on their balance sheets. They give stock market investors indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price and adoption, while also carrying company-specific, regulatory, and operational risks that can cause their performance to differ from bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

TeraWulf (WULF)

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Bit Digital (BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Search Headlines