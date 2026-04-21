Brokers Offer Predictions for Ivanhoe Mines FY2027 Earnings

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2027 EPS estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Scotiabank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Mines' current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IVPAF. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.20.

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Ivanhoe Mines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IVPAF opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 47.85. Ivanhoe Mines has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $189.75 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe's technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company's flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

Further Reading

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