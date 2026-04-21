Camden National (CAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Camden National to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $65.6220 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

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Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Camden National had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, analysts expect Camden National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Camden National Stock Down 1.5%

Camden National stock opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $856.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Camden National's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CAC. National Bank Financial set a $47.00 price target on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Camden National in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Camden National from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAC

Institutional Trading of Camden National

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,559,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 113,221 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 220,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 91,018 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 120,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 59,479 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 451.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,951 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 50,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company's stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Camden, Maine. Through its primary subsidiary, Camden National Bank, the company provides a full range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. Its branch network spans much of the State of Maine, with a concentration in the midcoast, central and southern regions.

The company's offerings include deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with consumer and commercial lending services.

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