Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $448.2740 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.76 million. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Custom Truck One Source to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of CTOS opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 92.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc NYSE: CTOS is a North American provider of specialty rental equipment, parts and services. The company's fleet encompasses a wide range of assets, including cranes, aerial work platforms, trench safety and shoring equipment, fluid management solutions, generators and other industrial machinery. Customers rely on Custom Truck One Source to support projects in construction, energy, telecommunications, industrial manufacturing, municipalities and large-scale events.

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Custom Truck One Source has expanded through a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of more than 140 branch locations across the United States and Canada.

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