DMC Global (BOOM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $134.2330 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.39). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million. On average, analysts expect DMC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DMC Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $5.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. DMC Global has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $13,200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 923,491 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $6,036,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 159.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 603,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 370,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 554,254 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research lowered DMC Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised DMC Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of DMC Global in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BOOM

About DMC Global

DMC Global Inc NASDAQ: BOOM is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

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