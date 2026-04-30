Erste Group Bank Has Positive Outlook of NVO FY2026 Earnings

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Novo Nordisk A/S's current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S's FY2027 earnings at $3.29 EPS.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.97 billion.
NVO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $65.56.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.2%
Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $40.28 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $35.12 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 538 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S's payout ratio is currently 50.14%.
More Novo Nordisk A/S News
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Novo is set to present new clinical and real‑world data on Wegovy (including higher doses) and oral semaglutide at the European Congress on Obesity — data that could support broader use, label expansions and the planned oral Ozempic launch. Novo Nordisk to present new data on Wegovy
- Positive Sentiment: Novo is diversifying beyond GLP‑1s: U.S. FDA Fast Track designation for coramitug (ATTR cardiomyopathy) and positive pivotal data in other rare‑disease programs expand future revenue optionality outside diabetes/obesity. Novo Nordisk Rare Disease Wins Add Context
- Neutral Sentiment: Management is promoting an oral Ozempic (oral semaglutide) launch and pediatric label expansions to offset slowing demand and competition — a strategic positive but execution and uptake timing remain uncertain. Can Oral Ozempic and Label Expansions Revive NVO's Growth?
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning whether current share price reflects Novo’s growth outlook highlights volatility and investor debate around valuation — useful background but not an immediate operational catalyst. Is Novo Nordisk Pricing Reflective?
- Negative Sentiment: Health Canada approved Dr. Reddy’s generic version of Ozempic — the first G7 country to clear a generic GLP‑1 — raising immediate concerns about pricing pressure and the possibility of other markets following suit. That regulatory precedent is a direct threat to Novo’s revenue and pricing power for a key product. Health Canada approves first generic version of Ozempic
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets report Canada as the first G7 approval of a generic Ozempic, amplifying investor concern that price erosion could spread across developed markets and shorten Novo’s patent/profit runway. Canada Approves Dr. Reddy's Generic Version of Ozempic
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive threats are accelerating: Eli Lilly’s retatrutide posted surgery‑level weight loss and other rivals (Boehringer, Zealand, Amazon/retail entrants) are advancing, which could reduce market share and force price concessions over time. Retatrutide Crosses the Surgical Threshold
About Novo Nordisk A/S
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Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
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