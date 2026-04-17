FFAI FY2026 EPS Raised by Litchfield Hills Research

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFAI - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.99). Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric's FY2027 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FFAI. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.00.

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Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 0.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 5.58.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 655.26% and a negative net margin of 72,891.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 482,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,113 shares of the company's stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67,962 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 223,203 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,091 shares of the company's stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 89,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the company's stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 83,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company's stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric NASDAQ: FFAI is an American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer focused on the development and production of high-performance intelligent electric vehicles. Leveraging a proprietary modular platform, the company aims to deliver a seamless and connected driving experience by integrating advanced hardware with its in-house software architecture. Faraday Future's vehicles are designed to offer luxury appointments, customizable digital displays, and autonomous driving capabilities, positioning the company in the premium segment of the EV market.

Since its founding in 2014, Faraday Future has unveiled its flagship FF 91 model, showcasing rapid acceleration, long-range battery performance, and over-the-air software updates.

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