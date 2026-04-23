2,369 Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Acquired by Diversified Management Inc.

Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 515.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.82 and a 1 year high of $423.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,411,892. This represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

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