6,020 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI Purchased by TABR Capital Management LLC

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,020 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,565 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Valmont Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,393 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Valmont Industries News

Here are the key news stories impacting Valmont Industries this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Valmont Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $487.00.

View Our Latest Report on Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries Trading Up 12.0%

NYSE VMI opened at $459.14 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.21 and a 12 month high of $487.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $421.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $994.85 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Valmont Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Valmont Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

Further Reading

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