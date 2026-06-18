63,415 Shares in Celcuity, Inc. $CELC Purchased by ACT Capital Management LLC

ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,325,000. Celcuity makes up approximately 5.1% of ACT Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ACT Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Celcuity at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,302,000. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,535,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $163,343,000 after purchasing an additional 914,887 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,334,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 910.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 854,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,211,000 after purchasing an additional 769,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celcuity from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, May 15th. Leerink Partners set a $155.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Celcuity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Dalvey sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $3,517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,200. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Richard E. Buller sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total transaction of $1,264,140.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,509.60. The trade was a 57.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,111,950. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celcuity Price Performance

Shares of CELC opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.10. Celcuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $151.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04. The company has a current ratio of 12.31, a quick ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that Celcuity, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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