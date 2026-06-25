70,342 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK Acquired by OP Asset Management Ltd

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,342 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $16,840,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Autodesk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $192.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.50 and a 52 week high of $329.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith acquired 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. The trade was a 14.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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