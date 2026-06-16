71 West Capital Partners Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

71 West Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,135 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $17,262,000. ASML accounts for about 0.8% of 71 West Capital Partners' holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research raised ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Report on ASML

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,892.66 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,551.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,378.24. The company has a market capitalization of $744.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12-month low of $683.48 and a 12-month high of $1,913.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. Research analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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