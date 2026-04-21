93,408 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Purchased by Robinhood Asset Management LLC

Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,408 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $21,561,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Robinhood Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122,668 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after acquiring an additional 10,176,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.29 and a 12-month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $288.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 499,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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