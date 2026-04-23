Adelphi Trust Co Takes $2.91 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Adelphi Trust Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 2.4% of Adelphi Trust Co's portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baring Financial LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $435.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $712,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,892. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $422.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.32 and a 200-day moving average of $346.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.82 and a 12-month high of $423.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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