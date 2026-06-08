Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Position Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.1% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,522,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $33,949,256,000 after buying an additional 2,525,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,824,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,944,056,000 after buying an additional 1,755,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,584,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,015,897,000 after buying an additional 287,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 13,486,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,181,937,000 after buying an additional 2,012,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 339,532 shares of company stock valued at $119,504,341 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $466.38 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $358.36 and a 200-day moving average of $265.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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