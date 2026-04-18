AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,508 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. AE Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $113,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance increased their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $389.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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