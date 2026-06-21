AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Buys Shares of 1,195,262 AT&T Inc. $T

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,195,262 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $34,615,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Arete Research upgraded AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered AT&T from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $30.55.

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AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Article

AT&T Fiber received strong validation in a new Opensignal report, earning 107 wins across speed, reliability, video, and consistency categories and outperforming competitors in many metro markets. This supports the company’s broadband growth story and may help sentiment around the fiber business. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Article

AT&T is getting increased investor attention, according to Zacks, but the note does not point to a specific new catalyst; it mainly reflects elevated interest in the name. Negative Sentiment: California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Article

California asked a court and the FCC to block AT&T’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers, highlighting regulatory resistance to AT&T’s network transition plans. That could delay the company’s cost-cutting and modernization efforts. Negative Sentiment: Related reports say AT&T wants to cancel wireline phone service for about 199,000 people, but California’s pushback suggests this plan could face hurdles, adding uncertainty around the copper-network exit. Article

AT&T Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of T stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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