Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,666 Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,666 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aerodigm Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 1,641 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $154,795.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 80,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,563,473.73. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,099 shares of company stock valued at $804,907. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. DA Davidson increased their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded Starbucks from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.93.

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Trending Headlines about Starbucks

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Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $103.04 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $108.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 3.89%.The company had revenue of $9.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Starbucks's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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