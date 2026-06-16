Alkeon Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $35,560,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.24.

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Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $1,197,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,341 shares in the company, valued at $16,619,780.91. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 235,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,559,646.96. The trade was a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.31, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.33 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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