Allianz SE Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Allianz SE raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 422.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 34,287 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE's holdings in Welltower were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $231.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $213.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.30. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.97 and a 12-month high of $221.68.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Welltower's revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower's dividend payout ratio is 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

Further Reading

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