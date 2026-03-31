Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,363,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 474,725 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor comprises 0.6% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.58% of ON Semiconductor worth $360,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,835,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 636.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 312.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 53.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,331,427 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $1,460,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,015,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,159,842.20. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 86,114 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 4.6%

NASDAQ ON opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 163.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.28.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company's revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. ON Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.660 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ON Semiconductor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.19.

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About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor, which operates under the onsemi brand, is a global supplier of semiconductor components and related solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio that includes power and analog devices, discrete components, sensors and custom mixed-signal products. Its offerings are used to manage, convert and sense electrical power and signals across a wide range of electronic systems.

ON Semiconductor serves customers in key end markets such as automotive, industrial, cloud power and communications, as well as consumer and computing applications.

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