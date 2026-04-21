Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Position Decreased by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,294 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 11,976 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.6% of Running Oak Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Running Oak Capital LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $9,381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.3% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 84,553 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 221,391 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $53,920,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $38,272,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $335.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50 day moving average is $306.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.40 and a 52 week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness ahead of Google Cloud Next and earnings: analysts have named Alphabet a top pick and one analyst sees meaningful upside tied to Google Cloud and AI momentum, supporting continued investor interest. Read More.

Wall Street bullishness ahead of Google Cloud Next and earnings: analysts have named Alphabet a top pick and one analyst sees meaningful upside tied to Google Cloud and AI momentum, supporting continued investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New AI hardware roadmap: multiple reports and Bloomberg coverage indicate Google will announce a new generation of inference-focused TPUs (custom AI chips), which could improve margins and cloud differentiation if adoption scales. Read More.

New AI hardware roadmap: multiple reports and Bloomberg coverage indicate Google will announce a new generation of inference-focused TPUs (custom AI chips), which could improve margins and cloud differentiation if adoption scales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Google is in design talks with Marvell for AI chips have surfaced; the news could be strategic (diversifying suppliers) but remains unconfirmed and analysts have disputed the deal’s immediacy, making market impact uncertain. Read More.

Reports that Google is in design talks with Marvell for AI chips have surfaced; the news could be strategic (diversifying suppliers) but remains unconfirmed and analysts have disputed the deal’s immediacy, making market impact uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tech/ETF pressure: broader tech weakness and pullbacks in major semiconductor and FAAMG names are contributing to Alphabet’s slide as ETFs like QQQ and VTI show tech-heavy drawdowns that weigh on GOOG. Read More.

Tech/ETF pressure: broader tech weakness and pullbacks in major semiconductor and FAAMG names are contributing to Alphabet’s slide as ETFs like QQQ and VTI show tech-heavy drawdowns that weigh on GOOG. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large reported 13F moves raise selling noise: a Quiver Quant filing shows Cardano Risk Management dramatically reduced its reported GOOG/GOOGL positions (~90% cuts), which could create short-term selling pressure (filing/parse caveats apply). Read More.

Large reported 13F moves raise selling noise: a Quiver Quant filing shows Cardano Risk Management dramatically reduced its reported GOOG/GOOGL positions (~90% cuts), which could create short-term selling pressure (filing/parse caveats apply). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director John L. Hennessy disclosed a sale of 1,050 shares on April 15, a small insider sale that adds to the day’s negative signals for some investors. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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