Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,978 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $678,198,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,745,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Alphabet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,032,291 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,749,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alphabet by 208.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,130,681 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $273,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,855 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $335.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.40 and a twelve month high of $350.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bullishness ahead of Google Cloud Next and earnings: analysts have named Alphabet a top pick and one analyst sees meaningful upside tied to Google Cloud and AI momentum, supporting continued investor interest. Read More.

Wall Street bullishness ahead of Google Cloud Next and earnings: analysts have named Alphabet a top pick and one analyst sees meaningful upside tied to Google Cloud and AI momentum, supporting continued investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New AI hardware roadmap: multiple reports and Bloomberg coverage indicate Google will announce a new generation of inference-focused TPUs (custom AI chips), which could improve margins and cloud differentiation if adoption scales. Read More.

New AI hardware roadmap: multiple reports and Bloomberg coverage indicate Google will announce a new generation of inference-focused TPUs (custom AI chips), which could improve margins and cloud differentiation if adoption scales. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Google is in design talks with Marvell for AI chips have surfaced; the news could be strategic (diversifying suppliers) but remains unconfirmed and analysts have disputed the deal’s immediacy, making market impact uncertain. Read More.

Reports that Google is in design talks with Marvell for AI chips have surfaced; the news could be strategic (diversifying suppliers) but remains unconfirmed and analysts have disputed the deal’s immediacy, making market impact uncertain. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Tech/ETF pressure: broader tech weakness and pullbacks in major semiconductor and FAAMG names are contributing to Alphabet’s slide as ETFs like QQQ and VTI show tech-heavy drawdowns that weigh on GOOG. Read More.

Tech/ETF pressure: broader tech weakness and pullbacks in major semiconductor and FAAMG names are contributing to Alphabet’s slide as ETFs like QQQ and VTI show tech-heavy drawdowns that weigh on GOOG. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large reported 13F moves raise selling noise: a Quiver Quant filing shows Cardano Risk Management dramatically reduced its reported GOOG/GOOGL positions (~90% cuts), which could create short-term selling pressure (filing/parse caveats apply). Read More.

Large reported 13F moves raise selling noise: a Quiver Quant filing shows Cardano Risk Management dramatically reduced its reported GOOG/GOOGL positions (~90% cuts), which could create short-term selling pressure (filing/parse caveats apply). Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director John L. Hennessy disclosed a sale of 1,050 shares on April 15, a small insider sale that adds to the day’s negative signals for some investors. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,638.65. This represents a 22.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,642,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock valued at $104,854,147 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $346.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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