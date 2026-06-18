Alta Park Capital LP Has $19.98 Million Position in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Alta Park Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 114.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,467 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up about 2.4% of Alta Park Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alta Park Capital LP owned approximately 0.09% of Twilio worth $19,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Twilio alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 2,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Twilio from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised Twilio to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.24.

Read Our Latest Report on Twilio

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 130,341 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,619,780.91. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $398,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,314.95. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock worth $338,603,196 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $187.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $177.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $238.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Twilio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Twilio wasn't on the list.

While Twilio currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here