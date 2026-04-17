Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN is Miller Wealth Advisors LLC's Largest Position

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,175 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 21.5% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $212.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.29 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.29.

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More Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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