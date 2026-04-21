Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by AMS Capital Ltda

AMS Capital Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,405 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 50,894 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 14.0% of AMS Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $36,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Shore Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,561,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $288.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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