Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 22,269 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock worth $19,921,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $249.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business's 50 day moving average is $212.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.88. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.29 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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