Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC reduced its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,791 shares of the company's stock after selling 73,093 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 8.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,465 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $613.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Americold Realty Trust's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently -235.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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