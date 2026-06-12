Amgen Inc. $AMGN Position Reduced by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL cut its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,864 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 112,013 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL's holdings in Amgen were worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 29.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $354.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $340.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.83 and a twelve month high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 22.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $432.00 to $427.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $354.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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