AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291,454 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,717 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of AptarGroup worth $279,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company's stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 3,555 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $400,328.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,049,253.58. This represents a 11.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $156,015.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATR

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:ATR opened at $117.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.42. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.23 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 9.98%.The business's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. Analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AptarGroup, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AptarGroup wasn't on the list.

While AptarGroup currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here