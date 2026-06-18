Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Buys New Stake in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $8,890,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,494 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,176,896 shares of the technology company's stock worth $168,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,305,989 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,531,976,000 after purchasing an additional 392,023 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 339.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,024 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,438 shares of the technology company's stock worth $84,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

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Twilio Price Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $187.53 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $238.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.62.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Twilio's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Twilio from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.24.

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Insider Activity at Twilio

In other news, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total value of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 127,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,469,000. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,805,779 shares of company stock valued at $338,603,196. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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