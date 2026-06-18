Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Cuts Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lowered its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,228 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 10,323 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Insight Enterprises worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSIT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 467.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $106.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.49. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $148.58.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Insight Enterprises from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Insight Enterprises from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised Insight Enterprises to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSIT

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO James A. Morgado bought 2,290 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,802.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,713.50. The trade was a 15.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight's expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight's business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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