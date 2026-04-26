Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,372 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,970 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System's holdings in AMETEK were worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,392,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 105.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $114,893.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $971,174.40. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $233.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.64. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $242.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from AMETEK's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AMETEK's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Melius Research set a $235.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $265.00 price objective on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Further Reading

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